Hero MotoCorp units to restart work from May 24

Firm to focus more on markets abroad

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from May 24.

“The company had already commenced single-shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill State of Uttarakhand – on May 17,” it said, adding the plants Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from May 24.

The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from May 24.

“In addition to producing for the domestic market, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the global business (GB) markets across the world,” the company said. It will move to double-shift production gradually.

More than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 had already been vaccinated, according to the company.