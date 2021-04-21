Hero MotoCorp to temporarily shut down manufacturing operations due to rising cases

Amid a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the country, India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced temporary suspension of manufacturing operations as a precautionary measure.

“In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of COVID-19 across the country,” the company said in a statement.

All plants will resume normal operations post this short period of closure.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 basis the local scenario, the company said.

The two-wheeler major added that it would utilise these shutdown days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants.

The shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many States and production loss will be compensated for during the remainder of the quarter, it said.

All corporate offices of the company were already in Work-from-Home (WFH) mode and a very limited number of employees were working from offices on a rotation basis for continuity of essential services, it said.