Hero MotoCorp to raise prices

new delhi

17 September 2021 03:08 IST

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will increase the price of its entire model range by up to ₹3,000 from next week in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from September 20, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The price increase has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices, it added.

Advertising

Advertising