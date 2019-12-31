Industry

Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS-VI, starting at Rs 55,925

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its entry level 100 cc bike, HF Deluxe with price starting at Rs 55,925.

“The HF Deluxe BS-VI will be available at Rs 55,925 for self-start alloy-wheel variant and Rs 57,250 for self-start alloy i3S variant (prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020”, the company said in a statement.

“With these products coming in quick succession, Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and plans to transform its entire range to BS-VI norms very soon,” the company added.

HF Deluxe BS-VI’s launch follows the recent launch of the company’s first-ever BS-VI product, Splendor iSmart.

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp’s Executive Director - Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer Vikram Kasbekar said: “At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS-VI norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly, the customers.”

Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning, Malo Le Masson said that HF Deluxe has already entered the two-million sales club and commands well over two-third market share in the category.

“With the new HF Deluxe BS-VI, powered by programmed FI (fuel injection) technology, we have further enhanced the performance and efficiency of the motorcycle.”

The company revealed that the new HF Deluxe BS-VI has been designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

