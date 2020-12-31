Hero Cycles seeks govt. help on parts shortage

‘Localising to lessen reliance on China’

Hero Cycles on Thursday sought government support for uninterrupted supply of components as well as help in localisation of high-end parts for bicycles and e-bikes in the country amid various disruptions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a significant demand surge for bicycles and e-bikes as people look for personalised, and eco-friendly transport options. However, the shortage of raw material and components has meant that bicycle makers are struggling to fulfill surging demand, Hero Cycles said in a statement.

The supply chain disruption following the pandemic, restrictions on Chinese imports, and the freight train obstruction in Punjab have resulted in a shortage of raw materials and inputs for the bicycle sector, it said.

‘Cargo trains to Punjab’

“First, we need all freight train movement to Punjab to resume completely, allowing us access to raw materials. Second, the sector needs government support in localising component manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign supplies, particularly from China,” he said.