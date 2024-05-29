GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heritage Foods posts Q4 profit surges on strong demand for dairy products

The dairy producer's consolidated net profit from continuing operations rose to ₹405 million

Published - May 29, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Reuters
Banana, mangoes and fruits being ethylene gas fruit ripening at a food processing unit run by Heritage Foods in Mulugu of adjoining Medak district.

Banana, mangoes and fruits being ethylene gas fruit ripening at a food processing unit run by Heritage Foods in Mulugu of adjoining Medak district. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

India's Heritage Foods reported a more than two-fold jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its dairy products amid higher milk prices.

The dairy producer's consolidated net profit from continuing operations rose to ₹405 million ($4.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹179.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 16.3% to ₹9.51 billion. Total expenses increased by a comparatively moderate 13.4%.

Rising incomes mainly in urban India and preference for healthier options are driving demand for branded dairy products.

Meanwhile, milk prices have remained elevated on higher fodder costs and a shortage of dairy cows.

