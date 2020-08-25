Healthcare start-up raises fund to expand affordable dialysis centres

MUMBAI

25 August 2020 17:37 IST

The Renal Project, a healthcare start up running dialysis micro centres, has raised ₹2.2 crore from international angel investors to fund its expansion plans. Founded in 2019, the firm has grown from its first center in Mumbai to over 10 centres in Maharashtra.

The raised funds will be utilised to set up over 100 dialysis centres in Maharashtra in the next three years.

The firm has plans to have over 1,000 centres in Tier 2 and 3 cities in the country over the next decade to cater to the growing demand of affordable dialysis in the hinterland of the country.

The firm’s each micro-centre is a three-bed facility with a capacity to treat around 25 kidney patients daily. As per healthcare industry data only 35% of kidney patients manage to avail adequate dialysis therapy in India. This results in more than 2.5 lakh estimated deaths every year.

The Renal Projects plans to provide quality dialysis session to patients at affordable rates ranging between ₹1100-₹1400.

"Our study revealed that people travel up to 120 kms every three days, giving up on their job, and risking infection to get their dialysis,” said Shashank Moddhia, founder The Renal Project.

”India needed a model that can penetrate into the outskirts, the suburb, peripheries and neighbourhoods of tier 1, 2 and 3 cities making dialysis proximately available. And that's how this powerful concept of chain of dialysis micro-centres was born,” he said.