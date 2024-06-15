ADVERTISEMENT

Health insurers set pace for May non-life gross direct premium 

Published - June 15, 2024 03:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The gross direct premium of the five standalone health insurers rose 26.24% to ₹2,651.65 crore (₹2,100.48 crore), in line with a pattern seen for several months now.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only.

General insurers reported 14.89% increase in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹20,907.51 crore in May compared to ₹18,197.6 crore in the year earlier period on the back of standalone health insurance companies continuing to perform better than the non-life segment growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without including the numbers of specialised insurers Agriculture Insurance Co. of India and ECGC who posted a 48.20% decline in the premium to ₹85.22 crore (₹164.52 crore), the general insurers gross direct premium was 15.47% more at ₹20,822.29 crore (₹18,033.08 crore), according to the flash figures released by the General Insurance Council.

What will be the impact of IRDAI regulation asking health insurers to cover those above 65 years of age? | In Focus podcast

The gross direct premium of the five standalone health insurers rose 26.24% to ₹2,651.65 crore (₹2,100.48 crore), in line with a pattern seen for several months now.

For the first two months of the fiscal, gross direct premium of the general insurers, including the specialised insurers was 15.46% more at ₹50,586.7 crore (₹43,813.74 crore). The share of standalone health insurers stood at ₹5,294.61 crore (₹4,184.86 crore), an increase of 26.52%. The two specialised insurers’ gross direct premium was 42.08% lower at ₹202.39 crore (₹349.44 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US