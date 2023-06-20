HamberMenu
HDFC divests 90% stake in HDFC Credila for ₹9,060 crore

After the transaction HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, thr mortgage lender said in a filing.

June 20, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Housing Development Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has entered into definitive agreements with Kopvoorn B.V., Moss Investments Limited, Defati Investments Holding B.V. and Infinity Partners to divest 90% in HDFC Credila Financial Services, it’s 100% subsidiary for ₹9,060.49 crore.

Kopvoorn B.V. is part of the BPEA EQT group. Moss Investments Limited, Defati Investments Holding B.V. and Infinity Partners are part of the ChrysCapital group.

This is as per the advice by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to HDFC Bank that HDFC prior to the merger with the former must bring down the stake of HDFC Ltd in HDFC Credila to 10%.

After the transaction HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, thr mortgage lender said in a filing.

