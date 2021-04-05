HDFC Bank’s advances, deposits rise

new delhi

05 April 2021 22:35 IST

HDFC Bank's advances registered nearly 14% growth by end of March at ₹11.32 lakh crore, while deposits were up by over 16% at ₹13.35 lakh crore, the lender said on Monday.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately ₹11.32 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% % over ₹9.93 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020, and a growth of around 4.6% over ₹10.82 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020,” HDFC Bank said in a filing. The domestic retail loans at end of March 2021, were up by around 7.5 % and the domestic wholesale loans grew by around 21 % year-on-year, said the private sector lender. On the deposits’ front, it witnessed around 16.3% growth on the year at ₹13.35 lakh crore.

The CASA (current account and savings account) deposits grew by around 27 % to approximately ₹ 6.15 lakh crore, from the corresponding period a year ago, said the lender.

Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 46 % as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 42.2 % as of March 31, 2020.

"During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹ 7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited," it added.

The figures have been released in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information.

Stocks of HDFC Bank were trading at ₹ 1,451.95 apiece on BSE, down 2.32 %.