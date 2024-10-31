ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank unit HDB Financial Services files with SEBI for ₹12,500 crore IPO

Published - October 31, 2024 06:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Public Offer Includes a reservation of Equity Shares for subscription by Eligible Employees and a reservation Equity Shares of Face Value of ₹10 each for subscription by eligible HDFC Bank shareholders

The Hindu Bureau

The headquarters of India’s HDFC Bank is pictured in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2015. | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank promoted, HDB Financial Services Ltd, a diversified retail-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Offer aggregating up to ₹12,500 crore comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹10,000 crore HDFC Bank Ltd the Promoter Selling Shareholder with face value of ₹10 each equity share. 

The Public Offer Includes a reservation of Equity Shares for subscription by Eligible Employees and a reservation Equity Shares of Face Value of ₹10 each for subscription by eligible HDFC Bank shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

HDB Financial Services Ltd proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the company’s Tier-I Capital base to meet the company’s future capital requirements including onward lending, arising out of the growth of the business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

HDB Financial Services offers a portfolio of lending products that cater to a diverse customer base through an omni-channel distribution network. 

The lending products are offered through three business verticals: Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance and Consumer Finance. 

The company is one of India’s largest and fastest-growing customer franchises, according to the CRISIL Report, and has served 17.5 million customers as of September 30, 2024, which grew at a CAGR of 28.22% between March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2024. 

It primarily caters to underserved and underbanked customers in low to middle-income households with minimal or no credit history.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US