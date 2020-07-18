HDFC Bank reports nearly 20% rise in Q1 profit

New Delhi

18 July 2020 14:41 IST

Likewise, net NPAs fell to 0.33% (₹3,279.96 crore) from 0.43% (₹3,567.18 crore), the bank said in the filing.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 19.6% rise in standalone net profit at ₹6,658.62 crore for June quarter of the current financial year.

The country’s largest private sector lender clocked a net profit of ₹5,568.16 crore in April-June 2019-20.

Income of the bank rose to ₹34,453.28 crore in June quarter 2020-21 from ₹32,361.84 crore in the year-ago same period, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Advertising

Advertising

The bank improved on its asset front with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.36% of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 1.40% by June-end 2019.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans were at ₹13,773.46 crore as against ₹11,768.95 crore.

Likewise, net NPAs fell to 0.33% (₹3,279.96 crore) from 0.43% (₹3,567.18 crore), the bank said in the filing.

However, the bank’s provisions for bad loans and contingencies during April-June 2020-21 were raised to ₹3,891.52 crore as against ₹2,613.66 crore in the year-ago same period.

On consolidated basis, the bank reported 22% increase in net profit at ₹6,927.24 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 5,676.06 crore in the year-ago same period.

Consolidated income rose to ₹36,698.59 crore from ₹34,324.45 crore.