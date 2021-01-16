Industry

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36% to ₹8,760 crore

Its total income increased to ₹37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to ₹36,039 crore in the year-ago period

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹8,760 crore for the December quarter.

At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18.09% to ₹8,758.29 crore.

The results, the first earnings to be declared by the bank under new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan, displayed an improvement in the asset quality.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 0.81% of the total assets as against 1.42% in the year-ago period and 1.08% at the end of the preceding September quarter, the bank said.

