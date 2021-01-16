Industry

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36% to ₹8,760 crore

Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹8,760 crore for the December quarter.

At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18.09% to ₹8,758.29 crore.

Its total income increased to ₹37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to ₹36,039 crore in the year-ago period.

The results, the first earnings to be declared by the bank under new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan, displayed an improvement in the asset quality.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 0.81% of the total assets as against 1.42% in the year-ago period and 1.08% at the end of the preceding September quarter, the bank said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 6:06:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/hdfc-bank-q3-net-rises-1436-to-8760-cr/article33588160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY