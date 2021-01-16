HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36% to ₹8,760 crore

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹8,760 crore for the December quarter.
At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18.09% to ₹8,758.29 crore.
Its total income increased to ₹37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to ₹36,039 crore in the year-ago period.
The results, the first earnings to be declared by the bank under new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan, displayed an improvement in the asset quality.
The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 0.81% of the total assets as against 1.42% in the year-ago period and 1.08% at the end of the preceding September quarter, the bank said.
