HDFC Bank Q2 consolidated profit rises 18% to ₹9,096 cr

A view of HDFC Bank in Kolkata. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The country's biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to ₹41,436.36 crore from ₹38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, after providing ₹3,048.3 crore for taxation, it earned a net profit of ₹8,834.3 crore, an increase of 17.6% over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The bank had earned a net profit ₹7,513.1 crore on standalone basis in the same quarter a year ago, the statement said.

Total income (standalone) grew to ₹38,754.16 crore in the second quarter of FY2022 from ₹36,069.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.


