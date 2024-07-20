ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 33% to ₹16,474 cr

Published - July 20, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Mumbai

HDFC Bank reports strong financial performance with significant profit growth and improved asset quality in June 2024

PTI

HDFC bank’s total income increased to Rs 83,701 crore from Rs 57,816 crore a year ago. | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank’s consolidated net profit grew 33.17% to ₹16,474.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The bank had posted a post-tax net profit of ₹12,370 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone level, its June quarter net profit rose to ₹16,174 crore from ₹11,951 crore in the year-ago period but was down from the preceding March quarter’s 16,511 crore.

The bank’s total income increased to ₹83,701 crore from ₹57,816 crore a year ago.

Its provisioning was reduced to ₹2,602 crore from ₹2,860 crore a year earlier.

The lender’s gross non-performing assets ratio inched up to 1.33% from 1.24% in March.

HDFC Bank’s overall capital adequacy was 19.33% as of June 30, 2024.

