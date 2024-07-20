GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 33% to ₹16,474 cr

HDFC Bank reports strong financial performance with significant profit growth and improved asset quality in June 2024

Published - July 20, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
HDFC bank’s total income increased to Rs 83,701 crore from Rs 57,816 crore a year ago.

HDFC bank’s total income increased to Rs 83,701 crore from Rs 57,816 crore a year ago. | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank’s consolidated net profit grew 33.17% to ₹16,474.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The bank had posted a post-tax net profit of ₹12,370 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone level, its June quarter net profit rose to ₹16,174 crore from ₹11,951 crore in the year-ago period but was down from the preceding March quarter’s 16,511 crore.

The bank’s total income increased to ₹83,701 crore from ₹57,816 crore a year ago.

Its provisioning was reduced to ₹2,602 crore from ₹2,860 crore a year earlier.

The lender’s gross non-performing assets ratio inched up to 1.33% from 1.24% in March.

HDFC Bank’s overall capital adequacy was 19.33% as of June 30, 2024.

Related Topics

company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.