HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21% to ₹9,579 crore

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21% to ₹9,579 croreMumbai July 16, 2022 14:51 IST
HDFC Bank on July 16 reported a 20.91% jump in its June quarter net profit at ₹9,579.11 crore.
On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender’s net profit increased to ₹9,195.99 crore from ₹7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period, but was down from ₹10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter.
Its total income came in at ₹41,560 crore on a standalone basis, as compared to ₹36,771 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenditure increased to ₹26,192 crore from ₹21,634 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.
Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to ₹3,187.73 crore as against ₹4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.
