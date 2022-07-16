Industry

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21% to ₹9,579 crore

Total expenditure increased to ₹26,192 crore from ₹21,634 crore, HDFC bank said in an exchange filing. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Mumbai July 16, 2022 14:51 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 14:51 IST

HDFC Bank on July 16 reported a 20.91% jump in its June quarter net profit at ₹9,579.11 crore.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender’s net profit increased to ₹9,195.99 crore from ₹7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period, but was down from ₹10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its total income came in at ₹41,560 crore on a standalone basis, as compared to ₹36,771 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Total expenditure increased to ₹26,192 crore from ₹21,634 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to ₹3,187.73 crore as against ₹4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
company information
Read more...