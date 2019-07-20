HDFC Bank net up 21% on higher income

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 21% increase in its net profit to ₹5,568.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30 driven by both core and non-core income.

Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 22.9% to ₹13,294.3 crore, while other income increased 30.2% to ₹4,970.3 crore.

Net interest margin for the quarter remained stable at 4.3%.

There was a gain of ₹212 crore during the period under review from sale of investments as compared to a loss of ₹283.2 crore during the same period of the previous year.

“The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 39.4% as against 40.1% for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2018,” the bank said in a statement.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio inched up to 1.4% of gross advances as on end June as compared to 1.33% a year ago and 1.36% as of end March.

Excluding non-performing assets from the agricultural segment, the gross NPA would have been 1.17%, the bank said.

Provisions went up to ₹2,613.7 crore in Q1 from ₹1,629.4 crore, of which specific loan loss and contingent provisions were ₹2,413.5 crore as against ₹1,432.2 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

General provisions

The bank has made general provisions of ₹200.2 crore, which include additional provisions of ₹85.9 crore for standard advances to the the NBFC and housing finance sector.

“The bank held floating provisions of ₹1,451 crore as on June 30, 2019,” the bank said. Total deposits of the bank increased 18.5% year-on-year, while current and savings account deposits grew by 12.8%.

CASA deposits fell below 40% for the first time in 12 quarters, and were 39.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019.

Vehicle loans grow 8.3%

While advances grew 17% year-on-year, the vehicle loan segment, where sales volumes have seen some moderation, saw advances grow 8.3% over the previous year, the bank said.

Retail loans grew 16.5% on year, as compared to 19% during the Jan.-March period, while domestic wholesale loans grew by 19.6%. The domestic loan mix between retail and wholesale was 54:46.