ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.5% stake in ICICI Bank, 5 others

February 06, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The six lenders in which HDFC Bank will take stake are: Axis Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

PTI

File picture of the headquarters of HDFC bank in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said RBI has given approval to the group to acquire up to 9.5 per cent stake each in six lenders, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval on February 5, 2024.

Entities under HDFC Bank Group are HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and others.

"The approvals were granted pursuant to applications made by HDFC Bank (as a promoter/ sponsor of the Group) to RBI on December 18, 2023," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The six lenders in which HDFC Bank will take stake are: Axis Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank. The RBI's approval is valid for a period of one year till February 4, 2025, it said.

As per RBI directions, HDFC Bank will have to ensure that the aggregate holding in the 6 banks does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid up share capital or voting rights of the respective banks, at all times.

"In view of the same, whilst HDFC Bank does not intend to invest in these banks, since the "aggregate holding" of HDFC Bank Group, was likely to exceed the prescribed limit of 5 per cent, an application seeking approval of RBI for increase in investment limits was made," it said.

Further, since the RBI directions are applicable on HDFC Bank, the bank has made the application to RBI on behalf of the group, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US