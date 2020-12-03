HCL’s Roshni tops list of India’s richest women

Shaw leads list of self-made women

HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, with a net worth of ₹54,850 crore, tops the Kotak Wealth Hurun list of India’s wealthiest women.

Trailing her is Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with a net worth of ₹36,600 crore. In the third spot is Leena Gandhi Tewari of the Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceuticals firm USV, with a net worth of ₹21,340 crore. The list of 100 richest women is based on their estimated net worth as on September 30. The cumulative wealth of those on the list is ₹2,72,540 crore.

The threshold for the ranking was a net worth of ₹100 crore. According to a release, the 2020 edition of the report focusses exclusively on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals. There are 31 self-made women in the list and among them Ms. Shaw is at the top spot, followed by Radha Vembu of Zoho (sister of Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu) with a net worth of ₹11,590 crore and Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, with ₹10,220 networth. Of the 31 self made women, six are professional managers and 25 entrepreneurs.

There are eight U.S. Dollar billionaires in the top 100, while 38 have wealth of ₹1,000 crore and above. Nineteen from the top 100 also feature in the Hurun India Rich List 2020 and six women have made it to the Hurun Global Rich List 2020.

Six women entrepreneurs from the start-up ecosystem feature on the list, of which two have built their companies into Unicorns – Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath of Byju’s (Think & Learn). Nineteen women are aged 40 or below.

Pharmaceuticals, textiles, apparel and accessories dominate, with 25% in the list of 100 richest women from these sectors. Healthcare and Financial Services follow with a share of 9% and 8% respectively. With 32 individuals, Mumbai tops the list followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10). Fifteen per cent of the women on the list hail from non-metros.

Some entities have multiple representatives in the list. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise tops such entities with four entries – Preetha Reddy, Suneeta Reddy, Shobana Kamineni and Sangita Reddy, while the Godrej Group has three entries – Nyrika Holkar, Nisaba Godrej and Tanya Dubash, the release said..