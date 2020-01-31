HCL top employer across Europe, South Africa

HCL Technologies said it has been named Top Employer 2020 in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, France and South Africa.

As well as achieving status as a Top Employer in multiple regions for the first time, this is also the fourteenth consecutive year that HCL has been recognised in the United Kingdom.

Organisations certified as Top Employers are selected for their dedication to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognizing excellence in people practices. Established more than 28 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 119 countries across five continents. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of nearly 7,000,000 employees globally.

HCL successfully met the standards to achieve the certification in seven different countries after being assessed for its talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on–boarding, learning & development, performance management, leadership development, career & succession management, compensation & benefits and culture, as per the company.

Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said “We employ more than 12,000 people in the EMEA region and pride ourselves on being an employee-first organization by building a culture of trust and transparency across our workforce.''