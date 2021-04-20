HCL Tech wins order from UD Trucks

New Delhi

HCL Technologies on Monday said it had signed a multi-million dollar digital transformation and hybrid cloud contract with Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider UD Trucks. It, however, did not disclose the specifics of the transaction.

HCL Technologies will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning across digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services, the IT services major said.

Recent changes in its operational structure have required UD Trucks to build and migrate to its own dedicated IT environment, while at the same time ensuring service continuity, it added.

By moving to a new, next-generation IT environment, UD Trucks aims to leverage the power of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT), it added.

“Migrating our infrastructure and business-critical applications is of strategic importance to UD Trucks in our accelerated digitalisation journey. HCL’s deep understanding of our existing IT footprint, combined with its leading-edge transformation capabilities, made it the standout choice,” UD Trucks Senior Vice President Digital Solutions and IT Satish Rajkumar said.

HCL Technologies CVP and Head – Nordic and DACH Pankaj Tagra said as automotive brands look to accelerate their digital transformation and embrace the cloud, they need a partner like HCL to successfully navigate the complexity of IT ecosystems and have a digital foundation ready for the future.

“Corporate transitions create special scenarios which require expertise at the intersection of end-to-end business processes and technology. Our engagement with UD Trucks is a fantastic illustration of how HCL can support setting up core IT capabilities leveraging HCL’s Cloud Smart strategy and accelerate next-generation digital services for our clients,” he added.