HCL Tech Q3 net profit up 31% to ₹3,982 crore

New Delhi

15 January 2021 10:36 IST

IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted 31.1% rise in net profit at ₹3,982 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The IT major had registered a net profit of ₹3,037 crore in the October-December 2019 quarter (as per US GAAP), HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 6.4% to ₹19,302 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹18,135 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertising

Advertising

On a sequential basis, net profit was 26.7% higher from ₹3,142 crore, while topline was higher by 3.8% from ₹18,594 crore in September 2020 quarter.

In the third quarter, HCL Technologies recorded revenue growth at 3.5% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency - higher than its estimate of 1.5-2.5% sequential rise.

HCL Technologies has revised its sequential revenue growth guidance to 2-3% in constant currency for the fourth quarter. Previously, the company had given a guidance of an average of 1.5-2.5% increase quarter-on-quarter in constant currency for the third and fourth quarter.

"We posted a strong financial performance in Q3 FY'21 with a constant currency revenue growth of 3.5% sequentially and 1.1% year-on-year and an EBIT of 22.9%. This solid performance was driven by a robust momentum in our Mode 2 and Mode 3 businesses led by Digital, Cloud and Products & Platform segments," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.

The results reflect the success of the strategic investments the company has made over the years including unique ecosystem constructs with all Cloud Hyperscalers, organic and inorganic investments in a broad-based IP and Platforms portfolio and an enterprise digital transformation value proposition that is truly integrated and differentiated.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

HCL Technologies' revenue has crossed $10 billion milestone in CY20, delivering 3.6% year-on-year growth in constant currency.

During the quarter, HCL Technologies signed 13 transformational deals. At the end of December 2020 quarter, HCL had 1,59,682 employees with net addition of 6,597 people, while attrition for IT services (on a last 12 month basis) was at 10.2%.