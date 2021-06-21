HCL hires sales heads in Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan

Firm aims to accelerate growth in Asia

HCL Technologies has appointed senior level sales personnel in South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan to accelerate its growth in Asia.

The technology firm said it has onboarded Joonho Moon, Terry Tai and Nguyen Ha Tuan as country sales heads of South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, respectively, to drive growth.

“South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are growth markets for HCL as we see immense potential for our products and services in these countries,” said Sanjay Gupta, corporate VP, HCL Technologies.

South Korea is known for its innovation and leads in new digital technologies such as 5G and IOT, Taiwan is the nerve centre of the global semiconductor industry while Vietnam is one of the fastest growing digital economies, said HCL.

“HCL has been actively expanding its global footprint with its next-generation services and products,’’ said C. Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies.