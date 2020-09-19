Industry

HC bars Harsh Lodha from MP Birla firms

The Calcutta High Court has restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any office in any of the entities of MP Birla Group during the pendency of a suit over succession of the MP Birla Estate.

The high court, in a judgment over the administering of the estate by a court-appointed committee by majority decision, has also restrained the Lodhas from drawing any benefit personally from the assets of the estate of Priyamvada Devi, the deceased wife of MP Birla, during the pendency of the testamentary suit over the assets of the MP Birla Group.

