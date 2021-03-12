Hatsun to set up dairies, solar power plant

Dairy-product maker Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAPL) is planning to set up two dairies in the eastern region as part of its expansion plans, said a top official.
“Today, our board has given approval for setting up two dairy plants,” said H. Ramachandran, CFO.
“Details such as size of the plant, total investment and the time frame of their execution will be announced in a month’s time. We have to get sizeable chunk of land in these places to set up the plants.”
The ₹5,317-crore firm has a strong presence in the South and in Maharashtra.
“The new dairies are likely to come up north of Andhra Pradesh and in Odisha, at a distance of about 150 km. This would enable us to serve the eastern region up to Kolkata,” he said.
HAPL’s board also approved the signing of a share purchase agreement with solar power company Swelect Sun Energy Pvt. Ltd.
The two companies would set up a 16 MW solar power project.
“Basically, this agreement is for the purchase of solar power for captive use in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath