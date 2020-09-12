Gujarat emerges best for start-ups again: DPIIT

Ranking for developing ecosystem

Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing start-up ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of States and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Gujarat was categorised as the best performer among all States and one Union Territory (UT) Delhi, barring north-eastern States and other UTs. A total of 22 States and 3 UTs participated in the exercise. Releasing the rankings on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that it will help in further promoting the start-up ecosystem by the Centre, States and UTs.

He said for funding of start-ups, the ‘Fund of Funds’ was supporting them and many PSUs were coming forward with dedicated funds to startups. DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said more than 36,000 start-ups were recognised by the department so far.