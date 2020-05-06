GSK Pte, Horlicks to sell 5.7% in HUL for $3.3 bn

GlaxoSmithKline Pte and Horlicks will sell 5.69% stake in Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in a deal valued at ₹24,750 crore or nearly $3.3 billion.

A total of 13.4 crore equity shares would be sold in bulk deals in a price band of ₹1,850 to ₹1,950 on Thursday. The base price is nearly 8% lower than Wednesday’s closing price of ₹2,009.85.

Shares of HUL, which is the country’s largest pure play fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, fell 1.57% on Wednesday.

In December 2018, HUL approved the merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare India with the company, in a deal worth ₹31,700 crore to acquire Horlicks and Boost, among other health food drinks.

The all-equity merger transaction saw shareholders of GSK CH India getting 4.39 shares of HUL for every one share of GSK CH India. That, in turn, led to GSK Plc. holding 5.7% in HUL.

While deal was announced in December 2018, all the requisite approvals were obtained only last month.

Meanwhile, the share sale on Thursday will be managed by JP Morgan India, HSBC Securities (India) and Morgan Stanley India.