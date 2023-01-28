GRSE signs MoU to manufacture Rolls Royce marine engines in India

January 28, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kolkata-based public sector shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany to locally manufacture the latter’s marine diesel engines.

“Under the agreement, GRSE and Rolls Royce Solutions will cooperate in the licence production and localisation of the technologically advanced MTU S4000 marine engines. These engines, with a power output of 746-4300 KW, are compact, reliable and easy to maintain,” GRSE said in a statement. They are used for Fast Patrol Vessels, Interceptor Boats and Fast Attack Crafts built by GRSE and other shipyards around the country.

The MoU deals with the Transfer of Technology related to engine assembly, painting, parts sourcing and after-sales service for these engines that are to be assembled at GRSE’s diesel engine plant in Ranchi, the statement said, adding that so far, these engines are imported, bringing down the indigenous content of these classes of vessels built at Indian shipyards.

MTU is a solution brand of Power Systems, a fully-owned subsidiary of Rolls Royce. The manufacture of these engines in India would also provide a great opportunity to local industry, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) involved in the manufacture of components and spares, the statement added.