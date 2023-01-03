Granules plans to set up ₹2,000-cr. ‘green’ pharma unit in A.P.

January 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules plans to set up a large scale manufacturing facility for raw materials in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, based on sustainability components such as carbon-free energy.

Key starting materials or KSMs, intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and fermentation-based products are to be manufactured at the facility in which the company estimates the investment to be about ₹2,000 crore over five years.

The plant will be spread across 100 acres and commissioned in a phased manner, Granules said on Tuesday. The company, however, did not share the details on project timeline or the capacity of the proposed plant.

Granules has entered into a partnership with Greenko ZeroC to enable carbon-free energy and green molecule solutions for state-of-the-art integrated green pharmaceutical zones (GPZ), starting with the proposed facility in Kakinada.

Greenko ZeroC will supply carbon-free energy and enable green hydrogen along with its various chemical derivatives. Granules said these will be used to produce value-added products such as DCDA, PAP, paracetamol, metformin, other APIs and intermediates. Energy-intensive fermentation-based products are to be also manufactured at the proposed facility using carbon-free energy.

The drugmaker said the collaboration would allow it to utilise Fungible Carbon Offset instruments across its global manufacturing locations.

“The partnership with Greenko will power our sustainability journey by minimising carbon footprint and impact of our operations on the environment,” Granules CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

Greenko CEO and MD Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty said the partnership will propel transformation of industrial manufacturing to be more sustainable and competitive with technologically superior and green solutions.

