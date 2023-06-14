Granules copy of seizure drug gets U.S. FDA nod

June 14, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has approved drugmaker Granules India’s abbreviated new drug application for Levetiracetam Tablets USP, 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg.

“The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Keppra Tablets of UCB Inc. The drug is indicated as adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and infants of age 1 month and older children with epilepsy,” the company said in a statement.

The current annual U.S. market for Levetiracetam Tablets is around $247 million, it said citing MAT March 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers. Granules said it now has a 58 ANDA approvals from U.S. FDA (56 final approvals and two tentative approvals).