Industry

Granules arm gets three observations after USFDA audit

Representational image only.  

Granules India on January 31 said its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc (GPI), located in Chantilly, Virginia, has been issued three observations on conclusion of an audit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The audit was a pre-approval inspection (PAI), from January 24-28, for two of product applications filed from this facility. The USFDA has issued three minor observations, the drug-maker said in a release on Monday.

Executive Director of GPI Priyanka Chigurupati said “We are glad to have completed yet another audit with minor observations that we will respond to within the stipulated time period.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 5:31:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/granules-arm-gets-three-observations-after-usfda-audit/article38352908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY