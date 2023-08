August 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

U.S.-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners has invested $1.1 billion in Adani Power for an 8.1% stake, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary market equity deal, they said, adding that promoter Adani family sold the stake for over ₹9,000 crore ($1.1 billion).

