Goyal meets stakeholders of lab-grown diamond industry

Currently, India contributes around 15% to the global production of lab-grown diamonds

PTI New Delhi
August 29, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on August 29 held a meeting with stakeholders of the lab-grown diamond industry and discussed ways to boost the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The sector holds immense potential to further bolster our diamond industry, enabling India to consolidate its stature as the diamond manufacturing hub of the world," Mr. Goyal said in a tweet.

Currently, India contributes around 15% to the global production of lab-grown diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds are grown inside a lab using modern technology. It is chemically, physically and optically the same as natural diamonds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be created by two processes — High-Pressure High Temperature, which is used in China, and Chemical Vapor Deposition, used in the U.S. and India.

Besides the jewellery industry, lab-grown diamonds are also used in computer chips, satellites, and 5G networks as they can be used in extreme environments as it has the potential to operate at higher speeds while using less power than silicon-based chips.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

India exports polished lab-grown diamonds to the U.S., Hong Kong, UAE, Israel and Belgium. The U.S. accounts for around 67% of India's exports followed by Hong Kong with a 14% share.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)
gold and precious material

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app