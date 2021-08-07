Goyal calls for steps to boost handloom production, exports

Panel to be set up to ensure exports of ₹1.25 lakh cr; portal for direct sales

Handloom exports should increase from ₹2,500 crore a year to ₹10,000 crore in the next three years, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the National Handloom Day programme, he said steps need to be taken to increase the production capacities of handloom sector from the current ₹60,000 crore to over ₹1.25 lakh crore to increase exports. A committee consisting of weavers, trainers, equipment makers, marketing experts and other stake holders will be formed to recommend ways to achieve the objective.

Textile Secretary U.P. Singh said an e-commerce portal is being developed in coordination with Digital India Corporation so that handloom weavers and handicraft artisans can sell their products directly. Further, about 1.50 lakh weavers have been on-boarded on the GeM portal so far, he said.

According to a press release, the National Handloom Development Corporation has set up Handloom Craft Villages at Kovalam in Kerala , Mohpara in Assam, and Kanihama in Srinagar in association with the respective State governments.

Mr. Goyal and Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh also inaugurated a Design Resource Centre in TamilNadu and the building of Weavers’ Service Centre at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.