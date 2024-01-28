ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. working on SEZ reforms: Commerce Secretary Barthwal

January 28, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Kolkata

Reforms in the SEZ are in the offing so that movement of goods from SEZ to DTA and vice-versa are not affected rendering goods produced becoming less competitive, Mr. Barthwal said

PTI

Secretary of Department of Commerce in Ministry of Commerce & Industry Sunil Barthwal speaks during a symposium on ‘Unravelling India’s New Foreign Trade Policy for India’s Growth’, in Kolkata, on Jan. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre is working on reforms in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) domain so that movement of goods between domestic tariff area (DTA) and SEZ space is carried out smoothly without affecting the competitiveness of goods in the export markets, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Saturday.

During the pandemic two years ago, many office spaces in the SEZ areas had been vacated due to ‘work from home’ practice initiated by the occupants. Mr. Barthwal said this had led to the demarcation of the SEZs into SEZ and DTA spaces.

“Scale economies have become very important nowadays. Reforms in the SEZ are in the offing so that movement of goods from SEZ to DTA and vice-versa are not affected rendering goods produced becoming less competitive,” Mr. Barthwal said at a symposium organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce. He said the foreign trade policy (FTP) had been framed keeping in mind the global value chain. “The industry, which had always sought protection in the past, will now have to integrate with the global value chain and look at where the competitive advantage lay,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US