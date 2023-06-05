Govt wants airlines to self-monitor airfares on routes served by Go First

June 05, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The government wants airlines to “self-monitor” their airfares on routes that were earlier served by GoFirst after the suspension of flights by the latter resulted in surge in ticket prices by its competitors. They have also been told to keep a check on their costliest air fares, typically levied on seats sold closest to flight departure or on last batch of available seats.

“Airlines must self-monitor air fares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing of late, particularly those that were earlier being serviced by Go First,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press statement following an hour-long meeting with airlines.

It has also asked airlines to develop a mechanism to ensure reasonable pricing within the highest fare buckets, which would be monitored by the DGCA. Multiple issues, such as supply chain constraints which have grounded nearly 100 aircraft due to delays in delivery of engines and spare parts, suspension of flight operations, as well as peak travel demand during the summer holidays has resulted in surge in spot fares and fares booked 15-days in advance.

The government has also advised domestic carriers to keep a check on ticket pricing during a calamity, such as the train crash in Odisha. They have also been advised to provide free cargo services to the families of the deceased.

