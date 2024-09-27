ADVERTISEMENT

Govt to launch new PLI scheme for speciality steel: official

Published - September 27, 2024 01:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said the government brought a PLI to incentivise speciality steel but the offtake was not as expected.

PTI

The Union Government is working on another round of the PLI scheme for speciality steel as the response for the first round of the initiative did not meet expectations, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top Steel Ministry official made the remarks at CII Steel Summit 2024 in the National Capital on Friday (September 27, 2024).

In his address, Mr. Poundrik said speciality steel is still one area where more is needed to be done. The government brought a PLI to incentivise specialities steel but the offtake was not as expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do production-linked incentives for manufacturing work?

"So we are bringing another round of PLI so that we can get more interest in the speciality steel business," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: Govt. reopens PLI scheme for white goods till October 12

Later speaking to PTI, the Secretary said the government had launched 6,400 crore PLI Scheme for speciality steel, out of that only ₹2,600 crore could be allocated.

Speciality steel is high grades used in sectors like defence, automobile, and electrical among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US