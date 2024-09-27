GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt to launch new PLI scheme for speciality steel: official

Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said the government brought a PLI to incentivise speciality steel but the offtake was not as expected.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Union Government is working on another round of the PLI scheme for speciality steel as the response for the first round of the initiative did not meet expectations, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik.

The top Steel Ministry official made the remarks at CII Steel Summit 2024 in the National Capital on Friday (September 27, 2024).

In his address, Mr. Poundrik said speciality steel is still one area where more is needed to be done. The government brought a PLI to incentivise specialities steel but the offtake was not as expected.

Do production-linked incentives for manufacturing work?

"So we are bringing another round of PLI so that we can get more interest in the speciality steel business," he said.

Also Read: Govt. reopens PLI scheme for white goods till October 12

Later speaking to PTI, the Secretary said the government had launched 6,400 crore PLI Scheme for speciality steel, out of that only ₹2,600 crore could be allocated.

Speciality steel is high grades used in sectors like defence, automobile, and electrical among others.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Related Topics

iron and steel / ministers (government) / summit

