Govt to extend UDAN scheme for 10 more years: Naidu

The government will extend the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) for 10 more years, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Monday (October 21, 2024).

UDAN has led to the birth and growth of regional airlines, generation of jobs and contribution to tourism, the Minister said at a function in the national capital to mark eight years of the scheme.

As many as 601 routes and 71 airports have been operationalised under the regional air connectivity scheme.

UDAN is aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity and making flying more affordable. It was introduced on October 21, 2016 for 10 years.

The Minister said the scheme will be extended for another 10 years.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the Ministry is looking at the financial viability aspects and streamlining of the procedures under the scheme.

“A total of 86 aerodromes — comprising 71 airports, 13 heliports, and 2 water aerodromes — have been operationalised, facilitating the travel of over 1.44 crore passengers across more than 2.8 lakh flights,” the ministry said in a release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of operational airports in the country has doubled from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024 and the aim is to increase the count to 350-400 by 2047.

UDAN transformed India’s aviation sector: PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (October 21, 2024) the government’s UDAN scheme has transformed India’s aviation sector.

It has led to an increase in the number of airports and air routes, ensuring that crores of people have access to flying, he said on X on the eighth anniversary of the scheme.

“At the same time, it has had a major impact on boosting trade and commerce and furthering regional growth. In the times to come, we will keep strengthening the aviation sector and focusing on even better connectivity and comfort for the people,” he said.

