Govt. signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for ₹18,000 crore Air India deal

New Delhi

25 October 2021 17:37 IST

The government had accepted an offer by Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company, to pay ₹2,700 crore cash and take over ₹15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

The government on Monday signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for sale of national carrier Air India for ₹18,000 crore.

Earlier this month, the government had accepted an offer by Talace Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, to pay ₹2,700 crore cash and take over ₹15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

Following that, on October 11 a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the Tata Group confirming the government's willingness to sell its 100% stake in the airline.

Advertising

Advertising

"Share Purchase Agreement signed today by Government with Tata Sons for strategic disinvestment of Air India," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The deal also includes the sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS.

Tatas beat the ₹15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of ₹ 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100% stake in the loss-making carrier.

While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable — it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.