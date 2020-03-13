Govt. richer by ₹7,172 cr. on CIL dividend

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) on Thursday announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share making the government richer by a total ₹7,172 crore, which it will receive as dividend and dividend distribution tax.
The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be ₹7,395 crore after the company board approved the interim dividend. “The government will get ₹4,890 crore as an interim dividend for their 69.05% shareholding. The total dividend distribution tax outgo will be ₹2,282 crore,” said a CIL official.
