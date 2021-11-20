Govt. puts on sale MTNL, BSNL assets at base price of ₹970 crore

Asset monetisation is part of the ₹69,000-cr. revival plan for state-owned firms

The government has listed for sale real estate assets of state-run telecom firms MTNL and BSNL at a reserve price of about ₹970 crore, according to documents uploaded on the DIPAM website.

BSNL properties located in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhavnagar and Kolkata have been posted for sale at a reserve price of about ₹660 crore.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website has listed MTNL assets located in Vasari Hill, Goregaon in Mumbai for sale at a reserve price of about ₹310 crore.

“This is the first stage of asset monetisation at MTNL and BSNL,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P. K. Purwar told PTI.

“Bids have been invited for BSNL assets worth ₹660 crore and MTNL assets worth ₹310 crore. We plan to complete the entire process within one-and-a-half months.”

MTNL’s 20 flats located in Oshiwara have also been put up for sale as part of the asset-monetisation plan of the company.

The flats include two units of 1-room set, 17 units of 1 bedroom hall and kitchen (BHK) and one unit of 2 BHK. Their reserve prices range from ₹52.26 lakh to ₹1.59 crore.

E-auction for MTNL

The e-auction for MTNL assets will take place on December 14.

The asset monetisation is part of the ₹69,000 crore revival scheme for MTNL and BSNL which was approved by the government in October 2019.

Both the public sector firms were to identify and monetise assets worth ₹37,500 crore by 2022.

“We will proceed as per market demand for asset monetisation,” Mr. Purwar added.