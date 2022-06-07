Govt. plans to monetise assets worth ₹75,220 crore in coal mining sector in FY23

Monetisation of coal blocks may yield revenue of ₹52,200 crore; projects on the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model would likely generate ₹20,320 crore

The asset monetisation target of NITI Aayog for the Coal Ministry for FY23 is ₹6,060 crore, the Ministry said. | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

The government plans to monetise assets worth ₹75,220 crore in the coal mining sector in the current financial year.

The monetisation of coal blocks is likely to generate revenue of ₹52,200 crore, followed by ₹20,320 crore from projects on the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model, ₹2,000 crore from discontinued mines and ₹700 crore from washeries, the Coal Ministry said in its monetisation plan for 2022-23.

The monetisation figures are tentative.

The asset monetisation target of NITI Aayog for the Coal Ministry for FY23 is ₹6,060 crore, the Ministry said.

Against the NITI Aayog's target of ₹3,394 crore for 2021-22, the total monetisation for the Ministry was ₹40,090 crore, it said.

Of the ₹40,090 crore, ₹28,986 crore came from coal blocks, ₹9,592.64 crore from the MDO model and ₹1,512 crore from Coal Bed Methane (CBM) projects.

"39 coal blocks are taken for monetisation having total value of ₹28,986 crore. Monetisation value of 39 mines is based on calculation done by NITI Aayog," the Ministry said.

According to the National Monetisation Pipeline, 160 coal mining assets with an estimated worth of ₹28,747 crore have been identified for monetisation during FY22-25.

These include 17 projects on MDO model, establishment of three washeries, one coal gasification plant, 35 identified first-mile connectivity projects for building coal silos/ mechanised loading, operationalisation of four discontinued/ abandoned projects and commercial auction of mines, it had said.

The total indicative value of assets considered for monetisation is estimated at ₹28,747 crore over FY 2022-25, it had said.

About 761 mineral blocks are expected to be put on auction during FY22-FY25, it had said.