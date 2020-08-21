Industry

Govt. plans further stake sale in IRCTC

File photo: A view of the Executive Lounge in New Delhi Railway Station by IRCTC.

The government plans to sell part of its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) this fiscal, and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the sale process.

“The GoI intends to disinvest a part of the paid-up equity capital of IRCTC out of its shareholding through Offer for Sale...,” DIPAM said while inviting Requests for Proposal. Merchant bankers will have to submit bids by September 10. The Centre now holds 87.4% in IRCTC. To meet SEBI’s public holding norm, the government has to lower stake to 75%.

