Industry

Govt. pegs AI provisional loss for FY20 at ₹7,982 cr.

Air India incurred a loss of ₹7,982 crore in the financial year 2019-2020, according to provisional figures shared by the government in Parliament.

The national carrier also incurred a loss of ₹2,570 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, when there was a nationwide lockdown and flights were grounded, against a loss of ₹785 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The government helped the debt-laden carrier in multiple ways to sail through the year, which included a guarantee support of ₹964 crore to enable the airline to raise new loans for its working capital requirements.

The government also extended its existing guarantee of ₹6,693 crore and $819 million for refinancing of aircraft bridge loans. Additionally, the airline had also been provided a National Small Saving Fund loan of ₹4,500 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 11:15:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/govt-pegs-ai-provisional-loss-for-fy20-at-7982-cr/article33804130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY