Govt. pegs AI provisional loss for FY20 at ₹7,982 cr.

Air India incurred a loss of ₹7,982 crore in the financial year 2019-2020, according to provisional figures shared by the government in Parliament.
The national carrier also incurred a loss of ₹2,570 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, when there was a nationwide lockdown and flights were grounded, against a loss of ₹785 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The government helped the debt-laden carrier in multiple ways to sail through the year, which included a guarantee support of ₹964 crore to enable the airline to raise new loans for its working capital requirements.
The government also extended its existing guarantee of ₹6,693 crore and $819 million for refinancing of aircraft bridge loans. Additionally, the airline had also been provided a National Small Saving Fund loan of ₹4,500 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath