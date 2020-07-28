Govt. notifies 100% FDI in Air India for NRIs

NEW DELHI

28 July 2020 22:29 IST

Move may aid sale of national carrier

In a move that is likely to have an impact on the sale of the national carrier, the government has notified amendments to Foreign Exchange Management rules and allowed NRIs 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in Air India.

The gazette notification follows a Cabinet nod for the same in March this year.

The amendment removes the exception which permitted Overseas Citizens of India 100% FDI in air transport, but not Air India. This category of citizens has been replaced with NRIs, now allowed to commit 100% FDI in air transport, including Air India, through automatic route.

“Foreign investments in m/s Air India Limited, including that of foreign airlines shall not exceed 49% either directly or indirectly except in case of those NRIs, who are Indian nationals, where foreign investments is permitted up to 100% under automatic route,” according to the notification on the third amendment to FEMA (non-debt instruments) Rules, 2020.