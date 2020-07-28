Industry

Govt. notifies 100% FDI in Air India for NRIs

The gazette notification follows a Cabinet nod for the same in March this year.

The gazette notification follows a Cabinet nod for the same in March this year.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Move may aid sale of national carrier

In a move that is likely to have an impact on the sale of the national carrier, the government has notified amendments to Foreign Exchange Management rules and allowed NRIs 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in Air India.

The gazette notification follows a Cabinet nod for the same in March this year.

The amendment removes the exception which permitted Overseas Citizens of India 100% FDI in air transport, but not Air India. This category of citizens has been replaced with NRIs, now allowed to commit 100% FDI in air transport, including Air India, through automatic route.

“Foreign investments in m/s Air India Limited, including that of foreign airlines shall not exceed 49% either directly or indirectly except in case of those NRIs, who are Indian nationals, where foreign investments is permitted up to 100% under automatic route,” according to the notification on the third amendment to FEMA (non-debt instruments) Rules, 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 11:23:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/govt-notifies-100-fdi-in-air-india-for-nris/article32215469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY