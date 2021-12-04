Govt. moots national retail trade policy

New Delhi

04 December 2021 04:17 IST

The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment to streamline the growth of all formats of such trade, and stakeholder consultations are being held for that, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha said a conducive environment can be created by simplifying rules and regulations. “The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment for streamlining growth of all formats of retail trade,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising